Kunle Remi’s Wife, Tiwi, Shares Her 2024 Favourites in the Most Adorable Video

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have been a couple to watch this year. From their wedding that kicked off the 2024 wedding season to adorable moments like this, they’ve kept us all smiling. In a new video shared on Instagram, Tiwi gave us a glimpse into her favourite things of 2024.

She revealed that she tried Amala for the first time this year, pairing it with Ayamase sauce. When it comes to music, her favourite gospel song is “B’ola” by Sunmisola Agbebi, and she officially joined the fan club of Tems, saying she fell in love with the artist this year.

For binge-worthy entertainment, Tiwi picked “All of Us” by Enioluwa as her favourite TV show. And for laughs, her top content creator of the year is Brain Jotter.

Her favourite Bible scripture is Psalm 28:7, and her catchphrase for 2025 is uniquely Nigerian and hilariously relatable: “Ise kekere, salary Ronaldo.”

She credits her husband, Kunle, for teaching her the Nigerian phrases she loves most, including “Babami,” “Twale,” “Do your finz,” and “Catch your fun.”

Want to know more? Watch the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

 

