BN TV
The Kitchen Muse Shares Tips for Meal Prepping, Cooking Hacks & More on ‘A Better You’ | Watch
We recently had a thought-provoking conversation with award-winning Food & Lifestyle Content Creator and Influencer Bukie Akinmade, our second speaker for the “A Better You” IG Live series on BellaNaija Beauty.
The #BNBABetterYou conversation: Simple Ways to Hack Healthy Home Cooking was a treasure trove of valuable insights and practical hacks. This engaging discussion shed light on the significance of using fresh, unprocessed ingredients and incorporating a diverse range of wholesome foods into our everyday meals.
Stay tuned to @bellanaijonline, @bellanaijabeauty, and www.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNBABetterYou!
Listen to the conversation below:
View this post on Instagram