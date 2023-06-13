The Kitchen Muse Shares Tips for Meal Prepping, Cooking Hacks & More on ‘A Better You’ | Watch

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We recently had a thought-provoking conversation with award-winning Food & Lifestyle Content Creator and Influencer Bukie Akinmadeour second speaker for the “A Better You” IG Live series on BellaNaija Beauty.

The #BNBABetterYou conversation: Simple Ways to Hack Healthy Home Cooking was a treasure trove of valuable insights and practical hacks. This engaging discussion shed light on the significance of using fresh, unprocessed ingredients and incorporating a diverse range of wholesome foods into our everyday meals. 

Listen to the conversation below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

