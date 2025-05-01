Chioma’s Surprise 30th Had Love, Diamonds & a G63 AMG from Davido | See Highlights

Chioma Adeleke just hit the big 3-0, and hubby Davido made sure it was nothing short of unforgettable.

The Afrobeats superstar pulled off the ultimate surprise party, bringing together family, friends, and some seriously sparkly gifts, all in Atlanta.

What started as an ordinary evening quickly turned magical when Chioma walked into a candlelit room filled with loved ones waiting in quiet excitement. Led in by Davido, the moment she saw the crowd and heard the cheers, she was visibly emotional, with tears, smiles, and all the good vibes.

But that was just the beginning.

Davido, never one to do things halfway, gifted his wife a jaw-dropping trio of presents: a diamond bracelet, a Hermès bag, and a brand-new G-Wagon AMG G63.

Then came the true heart-melter, a surprise performance by Bracket’s Smash, serenading the couple with their 2008 hit “Yori Yori.” As Davido and Chioma swayed on the dance floor, completely in their element, the nostalgia and romance filled the room.

In a toast later that night, Davido poured his heart out. “You give me strength, life, wisdom,” he said, his voice filled with love and gratitude.

Watch highlights of the party below:

