Princess Wonda Moves From Dancefloor Hits to Soulful Vibes With “Darling”

Ever wondered what Princess Wonda sounds like when she slows it down? “Darling” takes her away from the high-energy Afro-fusion hits you know and into a more reflective, soulful space. The track blends Afro-Pop and R&B with subtle cinematic touches that feel intimate and relatable.

Fans of “City Boy” or “No Yawa” will recognise Wonda’s knack for keeping listeners hooked. Produced by Mr Marz, “Darling” layers smooth vocals over gentle harmonies and soft percussion, perfect for chilled playlists while still carrying her signature rhythm.

This release also shows Wonda growing as an artist, with lyrics and storytelling that highlight her warmth and connection. It’s a track that lingers, sparks feeling, and leaves you curious about what she’ll do next.

Listen below