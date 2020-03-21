BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Till Death Do Us Part” by Tope Oshin

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Tope Oshin-produced movie “Till Death Do Us Part”

Tope Oshin has been in the Nigerian movie industry for over 12 years and has since written, produced and acted in several movies.

‘Till Death Do Us Part’ is the story of a young man’s non-intrusive and non-confrontational nature in the face of spousal abuse, and how it results in unexpected disaster.

The short film stars OC Ukeje and Amaka Anioji.

Watch the movie below: