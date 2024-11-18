Connect with us

Get Ready for Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0: The Countdown Begins

British Deputy High Commissioner Hosts Reception for King's 76th Birthday in Lagos

ART X Lagos and Access Holdings Announce the Winner of the Prize Alumni Impact Award | Get the Scoop

Get Ready! Funnybone, Ali Baba, Kcee, and More to Headline the Launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

Richard Mofe Damijo to Keynote Africa Coaching Week's Grand "Owambe Edition" | Get the Scoop

VGC at 30: A Tapestry of Diversity and Unity Woven Over Three Decades

All the Exciting Highlights From Lagos Cocktail Week With Gordon's Gin

Get Ready for the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference | November 22nd

#RW2024: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their November Issue

TECNO is set to take Lagos by Storm with TECNO SPARK 30 City Tour! | Get the Scoop

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0 (MMC 6.0)! The event is set to take place on,

Date: Wednesday, December 4th, 2024
Venue: Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

With the theme “Building Resilient Industries,” this conference will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from across Africa to connect, collaborate, and tackle challenges in Energy, Agribusiness, Manufacturing, Trade and Retail, and Fashion and Textile sectors.

Confirmed speakers include Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber; Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management; Sandrah Tubobereni, Founder and Creative Director of TUBO; Aminu Nyako, Managing Director of Sebore Group, and renowned leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and other African nations.

These industry experts will share insights on scaling businesses, accessing funding, and how to stay afloat in an uncertain business climate.

MMC 6.0 will also feature the Indigenous Industries Exhibition, showcasing African brands and offering exhibitors an opportunity to engage with investors. As the event approaches, MMC 6.0 is essential for anyone looking to scale their business in 2025, expand their network, and access key resources for growth.

Purchase your tickets today! Visit their website to secure your spot. Want a chance to win free tickets? Enter the campaign here.

