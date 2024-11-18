Get Ready for Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0: The Countdown Begins

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0 (MMC 6.0)! The event is set to take place on,

Date: Wednesday, December 4th, 2024

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

With the theme “Building Resilient Industries,” this conference will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from across Africa to connect, collaborate, and tackle challenges in Energy, Agribusiness, Manufacturing, Trade and Retail, and Fashion and Textile sectors.

Confirmed speakers include Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies; NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber; Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management; Sandrah Tubobereni, Founder and Creative Director of TUBO; Aminu Nyako, Managing Director of Sebore Group, and renowned leaders from Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and other African nations.

These industry experts will share insights on scaling businesses, accessing funding, and how to stay afloat in an uncertain business climate.

MMC 6.0 will also feature the Indigenous Industries Exhibition, showcasing African brands and offering exhibitors an opportunity to engage with investors. As the event approaches, MMC 6.0 is essential for anyone looking to scale their business in 2025, expand their network, and access key resources for growth.

Purchase your tickets today! Visit their website to secure your spot. Want a chance to win free tickets? Enter the campaign here.

