British Deputy High Commissioner Hosts Reception for King’s 76th Birthday in Lagos

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos JonnyBaxter was pleased to host a warm reception on November 14th, 2024, to celebrate His Majesty The King’s 76th birthday in Lagos.

The King’s 76th birthday reception is an opportunity to celebrate the life and contributions of His Majesty The King who was crowned King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms last year, on the 6th of May 2023.

Through the UK-Nigeria’s strong and enduring partnership, The King’s Birthday this year helped bring together friends, partners, colleagues and those individuals and organisations helping to make Nigeria great, both now and in years to come.

The reception was also an opportunity to celebrate the strong links between the UK and Nigeria across a range of cultural life areas, such as music, sports, art, literature, food, fashion, and education; evidenced in the recent visit to the UK’s Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon David Lammy, who was in Lagos and Abuja, November 3rd and 4th and the launch of the #JollofandTea initiative. (Nigeria is the first country he visited in Africa since taking office in July).

At the reception, a lucky winner, Toyosi Akerele won a British Airways Business class return ticket to London. The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter is thankful to all sponsors for making the event a remarkable evening and look forward to strengthening our links for the greater good of the UK and Nigeria.

