Connect with us

Events News Promotions

British Deputy High Commissioner Hosts Reception for King’s 76th Birthday in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0: The Countdown Begins

Events News Promotions

ART X Lagos and Access Holdings Announce the Winner of the Prize Alumni Impact Award | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Get Ready! Funnybone, Ali Baba, Kcee, and More to Headline the Launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

Events Promotions

Richard Mofe Damijo to Keynote Africa Coaching Week's Grand "Owambe Edition" | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

VGC at 30: A Tapestry of Diversity and Unity Woven Over Three Decades

Events News Promotions

All the Exciting Highlights From Lagos Cocktail Week With Gordon’s Gin

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference | November 22nd

Cuisine Events News Promotions

#RW2024: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their November Issue

Events Promotions

TECNO is set to take Lagos by Storm with TECNO SPARK 30 City Tour! | Get the Scoop

Events

British Deputy High Commissioner Hosts Reception for King’s 76th Birthday in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos JonnyBaxter was pleased to host a warm reception on November 14th, 2024, to celebrate His Majesty The King’s 76th birthday in Lagos.

The King’s 76th birthday reception is an opportunity to celebrate the life and contributions of His Majesty The King who was crowned King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms last year, on the 6th of May 2023.

Through the UK-Nigeria’s strong and enduring partnership, The King’s Birthday this year helped bring together friends, partners, colleagues and those individuals and organisations helping to make Nigeria great, both now and in years to come.

The reception was also an opportunity to celebrate the strong links between the UK and Nigeria across a range of cultural life areas, such as music, sports, art, literature, food, fashion, and education; evidenced in the recent visit to the UK’s Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon David Lammy, who was in Lagos and Abuja, November 3rd and 4th and the launch of the #JollofandTea initiative. (Nigeria is the first country he visited in Africa since taking office in July).

At the reception, a lucky winner, Toyosi Akerele won a British Airways Business class return ticket to London. The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter is thankful to all sponsors for making the event a remarkable evening and look forward to strengthening our links for the greater good of the UK and Nigeria.

#KBPNG2024 #JollofandTea

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php