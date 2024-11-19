Rich Aunty Finance and GOTNI Partner to Empower 1,000 Future Icons at 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference

In a dynamic collaboration to shape the next generation of leaders, Rich Aunty Finance partnered with Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI) for the Emerging Leaders Conference, themed “From Good to Great: The Making of Future Icons.” Held from November 8-9, 2024, in Enugu State, the event attracted 1,000 emerging leaders from diverse sectors across Nigeria.

The two-day conference aimed to equip young leaders with essential skills, insights, and the mindset required for impactful leadership in today’s evolving world. It featured prominent speakers, including Dr Andy Ikekhide, Ugbana Ovet, Dr Yomi Jaye, Sam Hart mni, Uchenna Juan Augustine, Dr Linus Okorie, and Dr Sarah Amana, the visionary Founder of Rich Aunty Finance.

Dr. Amana captivated the audience with her presentation on financial intelligence and wealth creation, emphasizing that financial literacy is crucial for effective leadership.

She noted, “Leaders of the future must be financially literate, equipped not just to manage resources but to grow them sustainably.” Her message underscored the importance of financial stability in driving growth and sustainability, both personally and within organizations.

The conference offered actionable insights through interactive sessions and networking opportunities with industry experts. Participants left empowered, and ready to elevate their leadership journey.

This partnership marks a milestone for Rich Aunty Finance in promoting financial literacy and economic empowerment across Africa. By collaborating with GOTNI, Rich Aunty Finance continues to inspire a new generation of financially empowered leaders, supporting youth development and leadership excellence.

About Rich Aunty Finance

Rich Aunty Finance is a leading fund management company founded by Dr. Sarah Amana, specializing in financial literacy, personal finance, and wealth management solutions. The company is committed to helping individuals and organizations achieve sustainable wealth and financial independence. Read more about Rich Aunty Finance here.

About GOTNI

Guardians of the Nation International (GOTNI) is a leadership development organization dedicated to training and mentoring emerging leaders across Nigeria and beyond. Through its innovative programs, GOTNI empowers young leaders with the skills to positively impact their communities.

