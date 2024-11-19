Your Black Friday Haul Just Got Better; Discover Professional Haircare Products on Jumia

Your haircare stack is about to experience a lift—and at an unbeatable price this Black Friday season! L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and Mizani are bringing you the ultimate deal on Jumia: 20% off their premium haircare ranges.

If you’ve had your eyes on high-quality hair products, now is the perfect opportunity to head to Jumia and grab your favourites before they are gone!

Ready to shop? Here’s everything you need to know about the top products from L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and Mizani to help you easily create a personal Black Friday Haircare Hit List:

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris is the reference professional brand based on extensive hair expertise and recognised by hairdressers in salons around the world. Since 1909, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris has supported the hairstyle community through our obsession with innovations, upskilling, and inspiration for stylists and women.

Today, we’re spotlighting the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil. Featuring as the star product in The Absolut Repair range, it should be your last lightweight touch of every hair care routine for shinier and softer hair.

The Absolut Repair range provides instant resurfacing care for damaged and dry hair.

Head over to our official store on Jumia and explore our wide range of high-performance haircare products designed to address every hair need. Think that’s all? Let’s talk about Mizani.

Mizani

Mizani is a professional brand created by texture experts, tested on every level of coil, curl, and wave, and designed to support style shifters across the world.

Its star product is the Miracle Length-Hairline & Root Stimulator Serum, which promises to leave you with a healthier, stronger, and fuller hairline within 3 months.

This Mizani serum, packed with castor oil and 5% stemoxydine, promotes healthier, fuller hair with visible regrowth. You can revitalise your hairline and scalp with a few easy applications—now is the time to stock up for maximum results!

Another product you might want to discover during the sale on the Jumia website is our Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-in Conditioner.

So why wait? Treat yourself and your hair this Black Friday! Whether you are on the hunt for your go-to hair care staples or want to try something new, this is the perfect time to stock up! With just one click away, your professional products await YOU!

For more information on the brands, visit the official websites of L’Oréal Professionnel and Mizani.

Sponsored Content