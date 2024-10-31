Eunice & Samuel Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now, It’s a Romantic Proposal in Bali

It’s always amazing to see how Cupid can take two strangers and turn them into friends, then eventually lovers! We bet Eunice and Samuel can relate because their sweet journey happened this way.

As people who have grown to become travel buddies, it was only right to have their proposal in a picturesque location. Fast forward two years from their “meet cute,” Samuel planned a romantic proposal in Bali and it was absolutely beautiful. He went down on one knee, asking Eunice to be his wife and she said “Yes!” It was a magical moment in a breathtaking location which marked the beginning of their forever! You certainly want to take it all in.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom-to-be, Samuel:

Eunice and I met at work in May 2022 through a mutual friend. When I first saw her, I thought, “Cute girl, who’s this?” We kept running into each other at work, the gym, and even the bus stop, and had great conversations each time. I invited her to a youth program at my church, and we bonded over our shared love of God, the gym, adventures, and food. We hung out more, doing fun group activities like paintball, mini golf, and movies. In August, I traveled to Nigeria and realised how much I liked Eunice. I couldn’t get her out of my mind!

When I returned to Ireland, I reached out to her while praying to God for guidance. We had deep and exciting conversations, and I always looked forward to the next time we could talk. I knew she was the one. In October 2022, we made our relationship official, feeling confident in God’s blessing. Since then, we’ve gone on many adventures and explored the world together. Our love has blossomed bountifully in a spiritual, wholesome, fulfilling, and captivating manner. Here we are today, writing the next chapter in this adventure!

Credits

Couple: @adventuresofsande_

Photography and Videography: @baliimagephotograhy

