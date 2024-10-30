Brittany & Kofi Found Love on Instagram! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Brittany found love four years ago, and it all began when Kofi sent her a message on Instagram.

What started as a friendly greeting evolved into a love that was truly meant to be. Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Their pre-wedding shoot perfectly captures the sweet love they share and it’s a delight to see. From their stylish looks to the evident chemistry in each frame, Britanny and Kofi’s shoot will certainly add smiles to your day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Brittany:

Reminiscing about Kofi shooting his shot in my DM’s has got to be one of the most enchanting experiences ever. I remember working out at the gym on February 11, 2020, and all of a sudden, I got a notification of this handsome man liking my most recently posted picture. When I clicked on his IG page and saw his profile picture, I smirked at my phone. I then proceeded to like some of his pictures as well, then BOOM! He DM’d me ‘Hello love 😊 ‘ and I replied with ‘ Hey 😊 how are you?’ and the rest was history.

After three and a half years of dating, we took our relationship to the next level in 2023 with an engagement that entailed a to-die-for proposal. Sometimes all I can do is sit back and think “Wow, I can’t believe he came into my life and changed it for the better”, but to doubt God’s power would be doing me a disservice. This was truly meant to be and was all a part of God’s divine plan.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @__kweeenb

Groom-to-be: @prinze_kj

Makeup: @e.marieglamour

Hairstylist: @liallure_hairstudio

Nails: @shapedbyshante

Dress: @clasikqdiane

Photography: @fransorm_weddings

Videography: @motiv8weddings

Co-ordinator: @sosweetmoments

