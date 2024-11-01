One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

It’s always a joy to see a couple so in love, and Made and Inedoye Kuti have shared that joy with us as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Exactly a year ago, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and endless smiles. It’s a year already, how time flies, right? To mark their anniversary, Made and Inedoye posted sweet messages on Instagram that made us all feel a little closer to their love story.

Made wrote,

“Happy Anniversary Love! @nedokuti . Can’t believe it’s already been a year. Thank you for being PERFECT. And a big thank you to our family and friends that made it as beautiful as it was. ❤️✨🎉”

Inedoye shared her own beautiful words,

Knowing you for 15 years, Being with you for 4 years and Married to you for 1 year has been beautiful and easy because it’s YOU and I’ll do it all over again♾️❤️ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Adé Orí Mi 👑!!!

To many more years of friendship, love, belly laughs, gisting and dancing together(even though I’m the better dancer 🤣)🥂💃🏽

I love you my husband @madekuti 😘🥰

Thinking back on their special day, we remember how beautiful the couple looked: Made looking dapper in his white blazer lined with Ankara prints, and Inedoye, stunning in her off-shoulder dress and fascinator as they exchanged thier vows in the presence of their family and friends.

See how Made and Inedoye celebrated their anniversary with their Instagram posts

