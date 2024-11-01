Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

Sweet Spot

We Love Love! Bunmi & Kehinde George Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here's How to Vote

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Tyla’s ‘Halleween’ Homage to Halle Berry’s "The Flintstones" Look Has Us in Awe

Style Sweet Spot

Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We're Obsessed!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

In His 60s & Still Slaying! RMD's Fashion Game is Unmatched and Timeless

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adut Akech Explores Family Bonds & the Joy of New Beginnings on Vogue Australia’s Cover

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Adele & Céline Dion’s Tearful Embrace Had Us All in Our Feels—Watch the Sweet Moment

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Loading! Toni Tones & Taye’s Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Have Us Counting Down

Sweet Spot

Maria Chike’s Family Just Got Bigger! Welcome Baby Skylar’Rose

Sweet Spot

One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s always a joy to see a couple so in love, and Made and Inedoye Kuti have shared that joy with us as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Exactly a year ago, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and endless smiles. It’s a year already, how time flies, right? To mark their anniversary, Made and Inedoye posted sweet messages on Instagram that made us all feel a little closer to their love story.

Made wrote,

“Happy Anniversary Love! @nedokuti . Can’t believe it’s already been a year. Thank you for being PERFECT. And a big thank you to our family and friends that made it as beautiful as it was. ❤️✨🎉”

Inedoye shared her own beautiful words,

Knowing you for 15 years, Being with you for 4 years and Married to you for 1 year has been beautiful and easy because it’s YOU and I’ll do it all over again♾️❤️

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Adé Orí Mi 👑!!!
To many more years of friendship, love, belly laughs, gisting and dancing together(even though I’m the better dancer 🤣)🥂💃🏽
I love you my husband @madekuti 😘🥰

Thinking back on their special day, we remember how beautiful the couple looked: Made looking dapper in his white blazer lined with Ankara prints, and Inedoye, stunning in her off-shoulder dress and fascinator as they exchanged thier vows in the presence of their family and friends.

See how Made and Inedoye celebrated their anniversary with their Instagram posts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mádé Kuti (@madekuti)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php