NedoMade2023: Inside Inedoye & Made Kuti’s Super Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Nigerian jazz, highlife, and afrobeat singer Made Kuti said a heartfelt “I Do” with his wife, fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur, Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, in a civil wedding ceremony in Lagos on November 1, 2023.

The intimate ceremony witnessed by the couple’s family members and close friends saw Made step out in a smart but casual white blazer lined on the edges by beautiful Ankara prints, a cream-coloured silk shirt, white pants, and an exquisite pair of black and leather penny loafers. The bride looked absolutely radiant in her stunning off-shoulder white dress, paired with an elegant white fascinator and beautiful white heels.

The traditional wedding ceremony followed immediately and friends and guests were treated to stunning looks from the couple and their parents. Following a wonderful dance performance by the groom’s parents, Made’s mother and Inedoye’s mother graced the stage with their graceful dance moves. The radiant couple then took a moment to express their favorite aspects of each other, recounting their love story and later sharing their first dance.

Nollywood icons Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello also hit the stage with lovely dance moves.

