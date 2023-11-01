From School Father & Daughter to Forever Love! Watch Inedoye & Made Kuti Share their Beautiful Love Story | #NedoMade2023

Musician and grandson of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Made Kuti, tied the knot with his wife, Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, on November 1, 2023.

At the ceremony, the couple spoke to BellaNaija about their beautiful love story. Inedoye shared how they met in high school when he was her school father and how their love story blossomed from being Facebook friends afterwards, to 2018, when the real story kicked off.

Made talked about the turning point for them in the relationship, getting married on the third anniversary of their relationship, and his favourite thing about her.

