Laju & Pastor Emmanuel Iren Are Introducing Us to Their Baby Boy… Meet Kairos Iren!

Pastor Emmanuel Iren and his wife and filmmaker, Laju Iren, have announced the birth of their son, Kairos Emmanuel Tuoyo Iren.

The couple made the announcement in posts shared on their social media pages. Pastor Iren posted a carousel of the family members with the newborn and captioned it with the full name of the baby, “Kairos Emmanuel Tuoyo Iren.”

Laju Iren said, “King Kairos. Welcome son. Kairos Emmanuel Tuoyo Iren You will fulfil God’s purpose for your life.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, now have four beautiful kids together.

Photo Credit: @capturedbyadesuwa