We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

Celebrated media power couple, Betty and Soni Irabor, are set to grace our screens in a brand-new show, “The Irabors Forever After,” an original production by Africa Magic.

In the teaser, Betty affectionately calls her husband “so loving and emotionally available,” while Soni fondly describes her as “empathic and compassionate.” The teaser shares glimpses of the couple enjoying everyday moments, playing tennis indoors, and sharing intimate conversations with loved ones.

Premiering on November 5 at 8pm on Africa Magic Urban, the show promises an intimate look into their love story.

Recently, the couple marked their remarkable 40th wedding anniversary in Lagos with a star-studded event attended by notable figures including Powede Awujo, Latasha Ngwube, veteran singer and activist, Charly Boy, media personality Bimbo Oloyede, Fela and Tara Durotoye, and renowned actor Ramsey Nouah, among others.

The occasion also served as an opportunity for the hosts to renew their vows, with Betty looking resplendent in a custom Tiffany Amber gown, while Soni exuded timeless elegance in a black suit.

