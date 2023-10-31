Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission ‘MAMI WATA’

Aya Films, a UK-based distribution company is set to release the Nigerian 2023 Oscar submission – MAMI WATA – in cinemas across the UK.

Mami Wata is an award-winning genre-bending tale that brings to life a futuristic fable that fuses spiritual beliefs with inter-generational tensions. Set in the matriarchal ocean village of Iyi, where West African water deity, Mami Wata, reigns via village leader Mama Efe it uniquely brings to the screen a story of mythology, fantasy, and folklore. When the harmony of the village is threatened, two sisters must fight to restore order, as traditions of the past crash with calls from the future.

Get exclusive tickets to the UK premiere at the BFI Southbank NFT1! Showing with director C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi and Oge Obasi in attendance, fashion, music and other additional elements.

Event Schedule:

1 pm-2 pm (red carpet and music)

2 pm (premiere screening)

4 pm (Q&A with award-winning director C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Watch the trailer here. Showing UK-wide following the premiere, visit this link for more details.



