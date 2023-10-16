C.J. Obasi’s “Mami Wata” Chosen as Nigeria’s Official Submission for 96th Oscars Awards

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has chosen C.J. Obasi’s West African folklore “Mami Wata” as Nigeria’s submission for the “Best International Feature Film” category.

Recall Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” was Nigeria’s first Oscar submission at the 92nd Oscars; however, it was disqualified due to the predominant use of English dialogue. “The Milkmaid,” which was the 2021 submission, did not make it to the Oscars shortlist.

The NOSC, a panel of 14 industry experts, unanimously selected “Mami Wata” for its “relevant theme” and “its unique approach to a story of pre- and post-colonial African societies, as well as its technical and artistic excellence.”

Directed and written by C.J. Obasi, tells the story of a beach-side community that must interrogate previously held beliefs when a stranger washes up ashore and further threatens its harmony. The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance, and was also selected to participate in the final cut of the 78th La Biennale di Venezia Venice Film Festival 2021.

The film features a stellar cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie, Tough Bone, and Jakob Kerstan. The film also secured a slew of nominations at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Make-Up, and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

“I’m excited to announce a milestone in our NOSC journey: our first Pidgin film submission to the Academy, marking our commitment to diversity and global representation. I urge filmmakers not to relent in enhancing their skills and to elevate production to global standards,” said Stephanie Linus, the Chairperson of the Oscar Submission Committee.

The Oscars is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation, Hollywood.

Read the full statement from NOSC below: