Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Chosen as Nigeria's Official Submission for 96th Oscars Awards

Movies Nollywood

AY Makun drops Action-Packed Trailer for "Merry Men 3: Nemesis" | Watch

Comedy Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Cee-C, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, "Fake Liars"

Movies Nollywood Promotions

Shanty Town’s Producer, Chichi Nworah, Returns with Another Captivating Story in Slum King

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon Collaborate on New Rom-Com "Who Do You Choose?"

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Grace the Red Carpet at “She Must Be Obeyed” Premiere | See Highlights

Movies Movies & TV

Chioma Ikokwu Says She's Staying Away from Drama in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Of Lagos"

Movies Movies & TV

Exclusive: The Cast of Netflix's “Miseducation” Reflect on their Journey, Character Development & On-Set Camaraderie

Movies Movies & TV

Nominations Unveiled for AMAA 2023 Tribute Edition | See Full List

Movies

C.J. Obasi’s “Mami Wata” Chosen as Nigeria’s Official Submission for 96th Oscars Awards

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has chosen C.J. Obasi’s West African folklore “Mami Wata” as Nigeria’s submission for the “Best International Feature Film” category.

Recall Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart was Nigeria’s first Oscar submission at the 92nd Oscars; however, it was disqualified due to the predominant use of English dialogue. “The Milkmaid,” which was the 2021 submission, did not make it to the Oscars shortlist.

The NOSC, a panel of 14 industry experts, unanimously selected “Mami Wata” for its “relevant theme” and “its unique approach to a story of pre- and post-colonial African societies, as well as its technical and artistic excellence.”

Directed and written by C.J. Obasi, tells the story of a beach-side community that must interrogate previously held beliefs when a stranger washes up ashore and further threatens its harmony. The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance, and was also selected to participate in the final cut of the 78th La Biennale di Venezia Venice Film Festival 2021.

The film features a stellar cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie, Tough Bone, and Jakob Kerstan. The film also secured a slew of nominations at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Make-Up, and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

“I’m excited to announce a milestone in our NOSC journey: our first Pidgin film submission to the Academy, marking our commitment to diversity and global representation. I urge filmmakers not to relent in enhancing their skills and to elevate production to global standards,” said Stephanie Linus, the Chairperson of the Oscar Submission Committee.

The Oscars is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation, Hollywood.

Read the full statement from NOSC below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Hacks To Help You Give Budget-Friendly Gifts in This Economy

J.T. Opemipo: Finding Love Beyond Mills & Boons (2)

Chibueze Damian (Baba Akara) Talks to Us About Selling Street Food for 25 Years in Today’s Doing Life With…

Smart Emmanuel: Learning to Reinforce Your Resilience During Trying Times

Ndam Ponzing: How BellaNaija Weddings Has Become My Source of Inspiration
css.php