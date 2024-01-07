Take A 15-second Trip Through The Beauty That’s Cross River State Nigeria, Courtesy Of Niyi Fagbemi

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Experience the beauty of the home of Africa’s largest carnival through the lens of the impeccable Nigerian filmmaker — Niyi Fagbemi. Niyi recently captured this interesting view of Cross River State, Nigeria. He suggests taking a trip to Cross River in December or during the rainy seasons, would you?

Cross River State epitomises the nation’s linguistic and cultural plurality with about 60 dialects spoken in this coastal state located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It derives its name from the Cross River, which passes through the state and occupies 20,156 square kilometres.

Credit: @theniyifagbemi 

