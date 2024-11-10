Paul Chibuikem Emenike Wins Young Artist of The Year at LIMCAF 2024 | See Full List

The Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) 2024, held at the IMT Conference Centre in Enugu, concluded with a powerful celebration of creativity and cultural expression.

This year’s event, themed “Humanism,” which took place from October 19th to October 26th, showcased exceptional artworks while fostering a meaningful dialogue around the impact of art on society.

The festival commenced with an official opening by Enugu’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, who emphasized art’s role in cultural preservation and its capacity to inspire social change.

In its 17th year as Nigeria’s longest-running annual nationwide festival for young artists, LIMCAF 2024 highlighted two key award categories that reinforce the festival’s commitment to diversity and inclusion: the Most Creative Female Artist and the Special Award for Persons with Disabilities.

These categories align with LIMCAF’s mission to create an inclusive platform for all artists, regardless of background or circumstance, and to amplify underrepresented voices in the art community. By promoting diversity and inclusivity, these awards underscore LIMCAF’s dedication to social advocacy, including gender equity and accessibility, values deeply embedded in the festival’s ethos.

LIMCAF 2024 featured an array of activities engaging artists and audiences of all ages. A Children’s Workshop, held from October 10th to 12th, introduced young participants to the fundamentals of art, sparking early creative exploration.

The festival’s main events kicked off on October 19th with an Art and Craft Fair running all week and the opening of the exhibitions. Interactive sessions, artist tours, and a festival lecture by Professor Ozioma Onuzuluike on October 25th offered opportunities for learning and artistic exchange. The festival concluded with a Gala and Award Night on October 26th, recognizing exceptional works of young artists from all over Nigeria.

Over 700 artist submissions were evaluated from across Nigeria, with entries presented in 15 exhibition centres representing all the geopolitical zones. This year, the 2024 Grand Finale showcased the 100 best new works, selected from regional exhibitions.

The National Grand Jury, chaired by Prof. Blaise Gundu Gbaden of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, along with jury members Prof. Nadama Mustapha Garba, Prof. Babásèhìndé Augustine Ademuleya, Obioha Onyebuchim Nwaegbe, May Okafor (Ph.D), Prof. AREO Margaret Olugbemisola, and curated by Amarachi Okafor, selected the finalists based on creativity, originality, and thematic relevance, reflecting LIMCAF’s emphasis on artistic excellence and impact.

The festival’s top honor, the Overall Winner award/Young Artist of the Year, was awarded to Paul Chibuikem Emenike for his piece, “The Eight Wonder.”

Among the winners in the new categories;

Special Award for Persons with Disabilities went to Adegbola Oyeyemi for his work “Awaiting Rapture”

Most Creative Female Artist was received by Idris Sofiat Eniola for her piece "Mixed Feelings."

Additional winners across other artistic categories included:

Best Textile Work: “Remembering the Poor” by Emmanuel Eweje

Best Drawing: “Embracing Heritage; A Tapestry of Identity” by Ibrahim Adavize

Best Sculpture: “A Share of Peace” by Olayemi Sunday Opeyemi

Best Ceramics: “One with Another” by Victor Olaoluwa Ogundeji

Best Graphics/Digital Art: “The Triangle” by Teniola Oyefeso Ayomide

Best Photography/Video: “Self Reliance” by Adebayo Segun

LIMCAF 2024 was made possible through the support of esteemed sponsors and partners, including the Ford Foundation, Alliance Française, Rocana, Afia TV, and Voice of the East. These partnerships have been crucial in nurturing emerging talents and promoting advocacy through artistic expression.

