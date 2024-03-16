Empowering Nigeria: UBACLE Group’s Multi-Faceted Approach to Growth and Prosperity

Connect with us

Written by… Emmanuel Okogba
Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Uba Michael, Chief Executive Officer of UBACLE Group, an indigenous firm that has set in motion plans to contribute to the energy sector through a collaboration to begin the production of solar panels in Nigeria. UBACLE Group recently signed an agreement with Chinese company Cando Solar for the manufacturing and marketing of solar-powered products in Nigeria.

The future of Nigeria relies solely on its ability to invest in both quality infrastructure and human capital. That is why I represented my company, UBACLE Group, to discuss with the Managing Director of China First Highway Engineering Co. Ltd., CFHEC, Yan Jiafu, ways we can collaborate to build quality projects and work together to bridge the gap, Michael said.

In addition, he said the quality of infrastructure in a nation plays a vital role in determining the living standards and general welfare of its citizens, and that is why the partnership is important to him.

UBACLE Group also announced its collaboration with China Overseas Engineering Group (COVEC) and China Railway Group Corporation to bridge the gap in infrastructure.

If the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is to succeed, we need to bridge the infrastructure gap. It will be my way of contributing my quota to the development of our dear nation, Nigeria, Michael stated.

In August 2023, Uba Michael was said to have been listed among the 100 most notable peace icons in Africa.

Avatar photo

