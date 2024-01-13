Infinix Nigeria Unveils the Winners for the All-Expense-Paid Dream Trip to Ivory Coast | Here is more

Infinix Nigeria, on Friday, January 12th, 2024, made good on their promise by sending winners of the “Win a Trip to Ivory Coast” promotion on an all-expenses-paid adventure. Through December 2023, Infinix Nigeria encouraged their brand faithfuls to purchase their latest HOT 40 device or any other Infinix smartphone for a chance to win a trip to Ivory Coast.

The winners, who departed Nigeria on the 12th of January 2024 emerged from regions across Nigeria, showcasing Infinix’s nationwide reach. Some of them are:

Monsuru Saoban from Lagos

Noah Seidu from Abuja

Green Bright from Onitsha

Tonye Atelibo from PHC

Chukwuemeka Angu from Kaduna

Oladapo Akinbohun from Ibadan

The winners will delve into the heart of Ivory Coast, touring the city’s landmarks, enjoy the thrill of the ongoing football tournament, and also hang out with celebrated footballer and Infinix HOT 40 star, Alex Iwobi.

This trip is a testament to Infinix’s dedication to its customers and its pledge to always go above and beyond for them.

For updates and highlights from the trip, which promises to be a journey filled with fun and unforgettable moments, follow Infinix Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Sponsored Content