Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mary and Darian's Wedding in London Was a Wholesome Display of Love!

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Tabitha Met a Stranger in a New City Who Turned Out to Be Her Soulmate!

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Mariah Are Expecting Baby #4! See Their Beautiful Photos

Living Sweet Spot

35 Years Together! See How Yemi & Dolapo Osinbajo Mark Their Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yemi Alade is a Beautiful Sight in Yellow at CNN’s African Voices 15th Anniversary | See Photos

Sweet Spot

Mary and Darian’s Wedding in London Was a Wholesome Display of Love!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mary and Darian had their fairytale wedding in London and it was nothing short of magical. Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, they exchanged their heartfelt vows in a celebration filled with joy.

They both looked absolutely stunning, exuding elegance all through their big day. From the emotional vows to the lively and joyful reception, every unforgettable moment of their special day was beautifully captured in this wedding video. Adding a cultural touch, they proudly represented their Edo roots at the reception, making the day even more beautiful and colourful. Their wedding was indeed one for the books, and you’ll surely feel the love in the air as you watch!

Enjoy their wedding video:

Credits

Videography @samonfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php