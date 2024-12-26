Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley’s Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

Making cakes can be as simple as A, B, C. You don’t have to break the bank to create delicious treats—especially when making a traditional Ghanaian Christmas cake.

Sweet Adjeley starts this recipe by buttering her cake tins and then prepares the batter for the cakes. She uses ingredients like butter, sugar, salt, eggs, flour, milk powder, baking powder, nutmeg, and a splash of Fanta.

For flavour, she adds pineapple essence. The beauty of these cakes lies in the toppings: once the batter is poured into the tins, she adds candied cherries, raisins, and creates beautiful swirls on top using food colouring.

These delicious cake snacks make the perfect dessert for your festive feast. Watch how she makes them below: