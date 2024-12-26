Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley's Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Dunsin Oyekan in "The Worshipper's Song" Live Performance Video

BN TV Music Scoop

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Style

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

BN TV Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

BN TV Cuisine

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

BN TV Music Scoop

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

BN TV Cuisine

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

BN TV

Bake Like a Pro: Sweet Adjeley’s Easy Ghanaian Christmas Cake Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Making cakes can be as simple as A, B, C. You don’t have to break the bank to create delicious treats—especially when making a traditional Ghanaian Christmas cake.

Sweet Adjeley starts this recipe by buttering her cake tins and then prepares the batter for the cakes. She uses ingredients like butter, sugar, salt, eggs, flour, milk powder, baking powder, nutmeg, and a splash of Fanta.

For flavour, she adds pineapple essence. The beauty of these cakes lies in the toppings: once the batter is poured into the tins, she adds candied cherries, raisins, and creates beautiful swirls on top using food colouring.

These delicious cake snacks make the perfect dessert for your festive feast. Watch how she makes them below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php