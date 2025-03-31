Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV Scoop

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

BN TV

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Happy holidays, BellaNaijarians!

Eid is here, and that means there’s a little extra time to go all out in the kitchen. If you’re in the mood to make something special, this crispy onions and oven-baked garlic potatoes is worth a try.

Start by giving your Irish potatoes a good wash, cut them into your preferred size, and marinate them with paprika, garlic powder, salt, thyme, oregano, and melted butter. Once everything is well coated, pop them in the oven to bake.

While they’re roasting, melt some butter in a pan, add freshly grated garlic, and toss in a generous amount of sliced onions. Keep frying, then season with paprika, chilli, and salt. Let them crisp up nicely.

Once your potatoes are done, top them with the crispy onions and finish with a sprinkle of fresh parsley. Pair it with any protein you like, and you’re good to go!

Watch Cooking With Ijey whip up this recipe below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php