If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

Happy holidays, BellaNaijarians!

Eid is here, and that means there’s a little extra time to go all out in the kitchen. If you’re in the mood to make something special, this crispy onions and oven-baked garlic potatoes is worth a try.

Start by giving your Irish potatoes a good wash, cut them into your preferred size, and marinate them with paprika, garlic powder, salt, thyme, oregano, and melted butter. Once everything is well coated, pop them in the oven to bake.

While they’re roasting, melt some butter in a pan, add freshly grated garlic, and toss in a generous amount of sliced onions. Keep frying, then season with paprika, chilli, and salt. Let them crisp up nicely.

Once your potatoes are done, top them with the crispy onions and finish with a sprinkle of fresh parsley. Pair it with any protein you like, and you’re good to go!

Watch Cooking With Ijey whip up this recipe below.