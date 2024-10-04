Connect with us

Skiibii Showcases Style & Success in New "Steeze" Music Video

Get Your Money Up with Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa's Investing Tips | #HerMoneyHerPower

Maleek Berry & Ruger's "Lately" Music Video Celebrates Love

"I Wrote This Song for You & Because of You": Timi Dakolo's Sweet Birthday Gift to Busola

Work Hard, Enjoy Life: Watch Ummeeta Rabiu's #HerMoneyHerPower Story

"Hijack '93" Trailer is Here – Brace Yourself for the Thrills!

#HerMoneyHerPower is All About Freedom, Choices & Power" Says Saheeba of Soul Unraveled

Kizz Daniel Marks a Decade in Music with Two Singles "Marhaba" & "We Must"

Ife of "Diary of a Naija Girl" Shares Four Strategies for Women's Financial Growth | #HerMoneyHerPower

Feel the Positive Vibes in Angélique Kidjo & Davido's "Joy" Music Video

Skiibii Showcases Style & Success in New “Steeze” Music Video

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Skiibii has just released the music video for his track “Steeze,” and it’s a stylish display of confidence, luxury, and charisma.

In “Steeze,” Skiibii personifies the essence of the word – a fusion of style and ease. Throughout the song, he effortlessly flaunts his lavish lifestyle and the attention it commands.

Lines like “Emi oba steeze” (I am the king of steeze) highlight his self-assuredness. The lyrics frequently mention luxury, such as driving a Benz and wearing ice (jewellery), indicating a life of affluence. He makes it clear that he has worked hard for his success and is unapologetic about it.

Beyond the glitz, Skiibii keeps his cultural roots intact by weaving Nigerian Pidgin and local references into the lyrics. Phrases like “T’eba ri mi l’ori street” (When you see me on the street) connect him deeply with his Nigerian audience, adding a relatable layer to the song’s message.

Watch the music video below:

