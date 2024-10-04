Connect with us

KCee Drops New Single "Netfliss" & It’s a Vibe!

Lunchbox Blues? Sweet Adjeley's Grilled Chicken Wings & Pan-Roasted Potatoes to the Rescue

Skiibii Showcases Style & Success in New "Steeze" Music Video

Get Your Money Up with Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa's Investing Tips | #HerMoneyHerPower

Maleek Berry & Ruger's "Lately" Music Video Celebrates Love

"I Wrote This Song for You & Because of You": Timi Dakolo's Sweet Birthday Gift to Busola

Work Hard, Enjoy Life: Watch Ummeeta Rabiu’s #HerMoneyHerPower Story

"Hijack ‘93" Trailer is Here – Brace Yourself for the Thrills!

#HerMoneyHerPower is All About Freedom, Choices & Power” Says Saheeba of Soul Unraveled

Kizz Daniel Marks a Decade in Music with Two Singles “Marhaba” & “We Must”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fresh off the success of his third studio album “Mr. Versatile,” music star KCee is back with a brand-new single titled “Netfliss.” The track embodies everything fans love about KCee—it’s a vibrant mix of opulence, confidence, and cultural pride.

“Netfliss” showcases KCee’s signature style, blending both Igbo and English to create a dynamic and enjoyable listening experience. With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, the song is a celebration of wealth and success, themes KCee frequently explores in his music.

The music video is equally captivating, dripping with luxurious visuals that match the flamboyance of the track, highlighting KCee’s larger-than-life persona.

Watch the music video below:

