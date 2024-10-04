KCee Drops New Single “Netfliss” & It’s a Vibe!

Fresh off the success of his third studio album “Mr. Versatile,” music star KCee is back with a brand-new single titled “Netfliss.” The track embodies everything fans love about KCee—it’s a vibrant mix of opulence, confidence, and cultural pride.

“Netfliss” showcases KCee’s signature style, blending both Igbo and English to create a dynamic and enjoyable listening experience. With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, the song is a celebration of wealth and success, themes KCee frequently explores in his music.

The music video is equally captivating, dripping with luxurious visuals that match the flamboyance of the track, highlighting KCee’s larger-than-life persona.

Watch the music video below: