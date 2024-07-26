Kcee Drops 20-Track New Album “Mr. Versatile” feat Kanika Kapoor, Oxlade, Teni & More

Five Star Music boss, Kcee, has released his latest musical project, “Mr. Versatile.” The album marks the singer-songwriter’s third studio release, following 2017’s “Attention To Detail” and his 2013 debut, “Takeover.”

“Mr. Versatile” boasts a 20-track lineup featuring an impressive array of international and Nigerian artists. Collaborations with Diamond Platnumz, Kanika Kapoor, Oxlade, Odumodublvck, Skiiibi, Teni, Ijaya, and Didi B add a diverse flavour to the album.

Listen to “Mr. Versatile” below: