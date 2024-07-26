Odumodublvck Defies Critics with Bold New Single “Not All That”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Singer-songwriter and rapper Odumodublvck has released a new single “Not All That.”

Odumodublvck’s “Not All That” is a defiant, self-assured track that challenges industry norms and expectations. The song is a powerful retort to critics who doubt his talent and success, emphasising his unwavering confidence and independence.

Through braggadocious lyrics and a confrontational tone, Odumodublvck establishes himself as a dominant force in the music scene while rejecting any attempts to undermine his achievements.

Listen to the song below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

