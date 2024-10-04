Humblesmith Returns with New Single “Sochi”

Humblesmith is back with his latest single, “Sochi,” a joyful track that’s sure to resonate with listeners of all ages. The song is a tribute to the beauty of God’s creation, celebrating both men and women in all their splendour.

“Sochi,” goes beyond being just a song—it’s a cultural anthem that bridges tradition and modernity, appealing to fans of authentic Afro-vibes and contemporary sounds. Produced by Vstix, the track blends traditional Afro rhythms with modern beats, while Humblesmith’s distinct vocals add depth and flavour to this infectious tune.

Whether you’re a fan of high-energy music or just love a good rhythm, “Sochi,” is designed to get you moving.

