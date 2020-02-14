Connect with us

Our Favorite Celebrities & Couples are Dishing out some Romance with these Adorable Valentine's Snaps ❤️

Betty Irabor has a Message for Everyone as Genevieve Magazine turns 17

Guess what Stephanie Coker got for Valentine's ❤️

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

Meghan Markle is Fun & Graceful Behind the Scenes of Guest Editing her British Vogue Issue | WATCH

Mercy Eke, Diane & Venita are Red Hot this Valentine's Day 🔥

Mo'believe is Meeting All Negativity with Positive Vibes Only

Has Seyi Awolowo Proposed to His Girlfriend? Certainly Looks Like It

These Celebrities are Honouring Kobe Bryant with Permanent Tattoos

Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

19 mins ago

Our fave celebrities are definitely having the time of their lives this Valentine’s Day.

From sharing Valentine’s as a couple and those hot red photoshoot, your favourites are spending February 14 exactly how you’d expect: looking hot, being showered with love, and showering our timeline with lots of love, too.

Check out how all the celebrities you love are showing their love this Valentine’s Day.

Warning: Mushiness ahead 😉

First of, the couples

Pastor Enoch & Folu Adeboye

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola

View this post on Instagram

Your ❤️ dey make me #Kpalanga @jtofashion

A post shared by Don Eazi (@mreazi) on

Khafi & Gedoni

Alibaba & Mary

View this post on Instagram

Love you pieces…

A post shared by Ali Baba (@alibabagcfr) on

Busola & Timi Dakolo

Simi & Adekunle Gold

Vandora & Gbenga ‘Cruz’

Rotimi & Vanessa

2Baba & Annie Idibia

View this post on Instagram

F O R E V E R ♥️😍♥️

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1) on

Bambam & Teddy A

Then the ‘Hot Red Jpegs’

Mercy Eke

Moet Abebe

Toyin Lawani

Toke Makinwa

Humblesmith

Iyabo Ojo

