Happy Valentine’s Day to You & Yours from TBoss & her Princess

It’s still a day of love and TBoss is not letting the day go by without wishing the love of her life a Happy Valentine’s Day.

The mother to an absolute Starr (according to what she has on her bio) shared a beautiful photo of her princess as she gives us a priceless glimpse of her alongside the most adorable caption you’ll ever see today, from a mother to her daughter.

She wrote:

There’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child.
And that is why, selfish as it may seem I choose to shield you from the eyes of people who may not always have the best intentions.
But I also realize that I can’t protect you forever- Not physically anyways.
And besides, it might be somewhat selfish of me not to share a part of you with the world because you are without a doubt My Biggest Blessing & Greatest Achievement.
However, I would always pray for you & protect you spiritually- I have committed you to The Almighty God & HE Alone watches, protects & provides for you.
You truly are a Bright & Shiny Star my Baby Starr & nobody & nothing can change that.
My Jesus Baby- anyone who blesses you would be blessed and anyone who tries otherwise or even as much as thinks it- would feel the wrath of My Heavenly Father swiftly & Strongly upon their lives.
Mommie Loves you Always & Forever & a Day more. @atilarystudio thank you so much for capturing these priceless moments @byjaru your creativity continues to wow me @chiniellabeauty thanks for making me sooo gorgeous ♥️. I love you guys …

Check on it!

Photo Credit: officialtboss_

