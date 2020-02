There’s something special about Valentine’s Day, you either get a gift, a dinner or a ring and Pepenazi did just that.

The music star took his beau on a dinner date for Valentine’s and gave her the perfect gift: a RING!

He made the announcement by showing off his beau and himself on Instagram, with the caption,

“I asked the “LOVE OF MY LIFE” to be my WIFE and She said YES! 💍 Forever & a day more ~Janine ❤️”.

Photo Credit: pepenazi