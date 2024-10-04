Get Your Money Up with Tosin Olaseinde of Money Africa’s Investing Tips | #HerMoneyHerPower

If there’s one thing Tosin Olaseinde, the founder of Money Africa, wants every woman to know, it’s this: financial management is your ultimate power move. She believes that understanding financial management is essential for women to achieve their goals and make a positive impact on their lives and communities.

As part of the ongoing #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, which aims to encourage women’s economic power, Tosin explains that by learning how to manage their money effectively, women can gain control over their finances, make smart decisions, and build wealth. And when women are financially secure, they can contribute to their communities and unlock their full potential.

“To gain true economic power as a woman, it is important to invest and benefit from the power of compounding. Through this, you can build wealth and take control of your financial future, ” she says. For Tosin, investing is the key to unlocking financial freedom, offering long-term gains that saving alone cannot provide.

But before you dive into investing, let’s clear up the confusion between savings and investing. Tosin breaks it down: savings is about setting aside money for short-term goals, while investing is about growing your money over the long term.

Remember, time is your biggest asset when it comes to building wealth. That’s why Tosin encourages women to start investing now, no matter how small the amount.

And if you’re worried that you need millions to start investing, need to come from a wealthy family or need to sign up for some finance masterclasses, think again. Tosin debunks those myths, saying that you can start with what you have and that you don’t need to be a financial expert. Knowledge is gained through experience, and you can join communities and engage in discussions about money to learn more.

Learn more from Tosin below: