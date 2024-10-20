Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

Connect with us

Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When two beauty queens sit down to discuss money and women’s financial power, you can expect an eye-opening conversation filled with wisdom and insight.

In this latest episode of #HerMoneyHerPower, Mitchell Ihezue and Beauty Tukura, both former titleholders, engage in an engaging dialogue that challenges misconceptions, breaks down societal barriers, and highlights the importance of women defining their own financial paths.

Beauty Tukura, the 43rd Miss Nigeria and reality TV star, sits with Mitchell Ihezue, Miss World Nigeria and former Miss Universe Nigeria, for a thoughtful conversation. They reflect on the misconceptions they held about women and money growing up, how their perspectives have shifted over time, and the importance of living authentically, regardless of societal expectations.

During their conversation, they stress the importance of women making money—not just for purchasing power, but to secure decision-making roles that impact their lives. They also share a very important  message: the power of starting. Whether it’s applying for a new job or pursuing a master’s degree, taking the first step is key. The beauty queens encourage women to break free from societal pressures and live their truths, taking control of their own destinies.

Watch here:

