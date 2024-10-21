Get All The Deets on Anita Ukah’s BBNaija9 Experience & Her Special Bond with Topher on “The Dip”

We had the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (2018) Anita Ukah join us on “The Dip,”where she shared the latest, from her relationship with Topher, her time in the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ house, and much more.

Starting with something we know you’ll love to hear, Anita confirmed that Topher still holds a special place in her life. Though their busy schedules post-show have kept them from catching up much, Anita hinted that her remains her special person.

She went on to share her thoughts on living in the Big Brother Naija house with such a diverse group of personalities. Anita revealed that her experience didn’t alter her perception of human behaviour. For her, it was expected—after all, we’re all unique, and it would have been odd if everyone acted the same way. In fact, she appreciated the differences and embraced them fully during her stay.

Anita and her partner Nelly were the only pair to make it to the final week of the show. Did they have a secret strategy? Anita was quick to dismiss any notions of a game plan. She explained that their longevity on the show was simply a result of staying true to themselves.

Reflecting on her time, she admitted that she would change one thing—she’d have participated more, especially in tasks like the sack race, where she held back. If given the chance, she’d dive in without hesitation.

For some fun, we challenged Anita to see how many words she could form from “Guinness” in just 30 seconds. How many do you think she got? Watch to find out.

