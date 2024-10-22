Riyah Abdul’s Bold Move from Ghana to Nigeria Sparked a Major Financial Shift | #HerMoneyHerPower

“I come from nothing, basically nothing, and I started from scratch,” shares Riyah Abdul on the set of #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, as she opens up about what financial independence means to her.

Riyah lost her father at the tender age of two and was raised by her single mother, experiences that deeply shaped her understanding of the importance of ‘having your own.’

Reflecting on this, Riyah stresses, “Having my own is one of the most important things I think about.” Her journey took a pivotal turn when she decided to leave Ghana for Nigeria—a bold move that wasn’t just about changing countries. After a breakup, she realised the significance of being financially independent. She felt trapped in that relationship because she was financially reliant on her partner, a realisation that fuelled her desire to have the freedom to leave when necessary.

Now a successful TV personality and business owner, Riyah’s view on money has evolved. She shared how she once accepted far less than she was worth, but over time, she built the confidence to demand what she deserved. “I speak four languages, I know what I bring to the table,” she says, highlighting her growth from underselling her talents to charging her true value.

For Riyah, financial independence sometimes means leaving the familiar behind and venturing into the unknown. She encourages women to push beyond their comfort zones. “When you have that idea, make the move,” she advises, sharing how determination and a clear vision for her future kept her moving forward, even when things got tough.

Watch the full interview below