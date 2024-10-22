BN TV
Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower
In conversations around women’s financial independence, it’s important to hear from men who support and understand the value of women’s contributions. That’s exactly what we got when Bovi Ugboma, celebrated comedian and actor, joined the ladies of Your View as part of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign. Bovi shared not only his views on women’s growing role in household finances but also how he’s raising his daughter to be fearless, creative, and confident in her abilities.
Watch below