Bovi Talks Women's Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In conversations around women’s financial independence, it’s important to hear from men who support and understand the value of women’s contributions. That’s exactly what we got when Bovi Ugboma, celebrated comedian and actor, joined the ladies of Your View as part of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign. Bovi shared not only his views on women’s growing role in household finances but also how he’s raising his daughter to be fearless, creative, and confident in her abilities.

Starting with his personal experiences as a father, Bovi emphasised the importance of teaching his daughter that no goal is too far out of reach. He spoke about nurturing her creativity and encouraging her to understand that she can achieve anything she sets her mind to—mirroring the ideals of the campaign, which highlights women’s drive toward financial independence.

Bovi also touched on the evolving dynamics within households, recognising how women are increasingly contributing to family finances. He encouraged men to embrace these changes, stating that there’s no need for intimidation. Instead, he sees it as a partnership that strengthens families. Citing successful women in the Nigerian film industry, like Funke Akindele, Bovi expressed his admiration for women who are breaking boundaries and advised young women to look up to such role models.

While Bovi believes men are traditionally viewed as providers, he made it clear that women are just as capable of taking the reins, not only at home but in industries where they are carving out impressive spaces for themselves.

Watch below

 

