You’ve Got to Watch Funke Akindele Speak on What Women’s Economic Power Really Means

Are you a ‘cash madam’ making bold moves, or has your “vex money” come to the rescue in a tight spot? Whatever the case, we’ve got something just for you. The She Tank, in partnership with BellaNaija, is excited to unveil the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, featuring award-winning filmmaker Funke Akindele as the face of the initiative. Also making a special appearance is record-breaking chef Hilda Baci, adding her voice to this inspiring movement.

“Women’s economic power could mean the power to have a voice, the power to vex, the power to choose her dreams, the power to uplift her community.” says Funke Akindele, the campaign’s ambassador.

This campaign goes beyond financial literacy—it’s about every Nigerian woman gaining control over her future, raising her voice, and shaping her destiny. It’s a celebration of what having financial independence truly signifies: the power to create change, break barriers, and live life on her terms. From achieving their dreams to reaching new heights in business, women deserve the ability to succeed, one bold decision at a time.

Watch below: