Connect with us

BN TV Career

You’ve Got to Watch Funke Akindele Speak on What Women’s Economic Power Really Means

BN TV Music

Tekno Pours His Heart Out in New Single “Jericho” | Watch the Visualiser

BN TV Music

Ladipoe & Taves Bring Romantic Fire in Their Latest Track “Compose“

BN TV Music

Fave's "No Games" is the Bold Love Anthem We Can't Stop Playing

BN TV Events Music Style

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

BN TV Style

Showmax's Style Magnate is an All-New Fashion and Design Competition | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji & More Star in Clarence Peters’ Netflix Drama "Inside Life"

BN TV Music

Oxlade & Youssouf Fofana Discuss African Creativity in First Episode of “Oxlade From Africa” Docu-Series

BN TV Music

Khaid & Olamide Celebrate Loyalty & Hustle in "Way Back" – Watch the Video!

BN TV

You’ve Got to Watch Funke Akindele Speak on What Women’s Economic Power Really Means

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Are you a ‘cash madam’ making bold moves, or has your “vex money” come to the rescue in a tight spot? Whatever the case, we’ve got something just for you. The She Tank, in partnership with BellaNaija, is excited to unveil the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, featuring award-winning filmmaker Funke Akindele as the face of the initiative. Also making a special appearance is record-breaking chef Hilda Baci, adding her voice to this inspiring movement.

“Women’s economic power could mean the power to have a voice, the power to vex, the power to choose her dreams, the power to uplift her community.” says Funke Akindele, the campaign’s ambassador.

This campaign goes beyond financial literacy—it’s about every Nigerian woman gaining control over her future, raising her voice, and shaping her destiny. It’s a celebration of what having financial independence truly signifies: the power to create change, break barriers, and live life on her terms. From achieving their dreams to reaching new heights in business, women deserve the ability to succeed, one bold decision at a time.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php