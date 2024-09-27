Connect with us

Fave’s “No Games” is the Bold Love Anthem We Can’t Stop Playing

Singer-songwriter Fave is back with her latest single, “No Games,” following the success of her previous release “Controlla.”

In “No Games,” Fave delivers a bold message wrapped in catchy hooks and infectious beats. She calls out the emotional games and demands sincerity, using her powerful and emotive vocals to bring the message to life.

The visuals accompanying “No Games” highlight a new, confident side of the artist as she takes centre stage, owning every moment with poise and command.

Wath the lyric video below:

