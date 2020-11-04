Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For this week’s #BellaNaijaWCW feature, we shine the spotlight on Habiba Ali, the founder/CEO of Sosai Renewable Energies Company, a social enterprise set up to meet the energy needs of rural communities. The company strives to promote the use of affordable and reliable renewable energy products that improve rural livelihoods.

Habiba wanted to solve the problems associated with indoor air pollution especially with women, some facing inefficient fires constantly inhaling an equivalent of 2 packs of cigarettes, that’s why she founded Sosai Renewable Energies Company.

The company, based in Kaduna, Nigeria, provides renewable energy products like solar lamps, water purifiers and solar panels, as well as improved cooking stoves. The company also provides energy consulting services to help bring clean, renewable energy solutions to Nigeria’s budding communities.

In its effort to to have successful women energy entrepreneurs in every community in the North, Habiba established the Matan Arewan Sosai (Women of the North for Excellence) platform with a mission to strengthen the capacity of women in northern Nigeria on the production, sales, service and installation of renewable energy products, empowering them to contribute their quota to support their families and ensure progress towards the sustainable development goals.

Habiba also co-founded the Developmental Association for Renewable Energies (DARE), and is a member of the Partnership for Clean Indoor Air and the Nigerian Energy Network.

Habiba is a 2019 Global Leadership Honoree, 2018 WE Empower Honoree (addressing Sustainable Development Goals 1 (no poverty), 7 (affordable and clean energy) and 10 (reduced inequality),) a VV GROW Fellow and a Global Ambassador Program Mentee. She’s also won the UNDP/BOI Access to Renewable Energies award in 2012; the United Nations South-South Development award in 2013; the DFID Solar Nigeria award in 2016; and the USADF award for Powering Africa 2017.

Habiba was named a Cherie Blaire mentee in 2016 and is a graduate of the Cherie Blaire Road to Business Growth program. She has also been named a Vital Voices GROW fellow, a Vital Voices Global Ambassador’s Program mentee and a World Bank WomenX fellow.

Habiba has a bachelors degree in Accounting and Finance from Bayero University, Kano, a masters in the same discipline from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as well as certificates in social entrepreneurship, community development and sustainable development.

We celebrate Habiba for contributing her quota to making clean energy accessible to rural areas, while empowering women in these communities in the process. We’re rooting for her and her team.