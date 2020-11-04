Career
Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards’ “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List
Ahead of African Union’s annual Africa Youth Day celebration, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards have released the 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 and some of your favorite personalities including Burna Boy, Simi, Davido, Peace Hyde, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kiki Mordi, Joeboy, Broda Shaggi, DJ Neptune, Ola Brown, Asisat Ohsoala, Adebola Williams, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and many more are on the list.
The list which includes 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries was curated to “recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in diverse fields.” Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.
According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, “the 2020 list features young people pursuing various interests intended to put the name of the continent on the globe through selfless sacrifices and spirited leadership”. He also stated that “young people are motivated by the stories of these young achievers who continue to take a lead amid a global pandemic.”
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished young African.
View the full list below:
- Abasi Ene-Obong (54Gene)
- Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore (WatsUp TV)
- Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)
- Adebola Williams (RED | For Africa)
- Adetola Nola (Veritasi Homes and Properties)
- Adji Bousso Dieng (Computer Scientist)
- Alain Nteff (Healthlane)
- Alex Iwobi (Everton)
- Amina Priscille Longoh (Minister, Women and Protection of Children, Chad)
- Anwar Bougroug (Fashion Designer
- Arielle Kitio Tsamo (Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator)
- Ashish Thakkar (Mara Group)
- Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)
- Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou (Minister, Digital Economy and Communications, Benin)
- Aya Chebbi (African Union Youth Envoy)
- Berla Mundi (OAP)
- Betty Kyallo (Journalist)
- Bobi Wine (MP, Kyadondo East Constituency, Uganda)
- Boniface Mwangi (Activist)
- Boubou (Artist)
- Bright Simons (IMANI Africa)
- Broda Shaggi (Comedian)
- Burna Boy (Musician)
- Caster Semenya (Athlete)
- Charlette N'Guessan (BACE Group)
- Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Stoves)
- Christian Achaleke Leke (Youth Development Expert)
- Clarisse Iribagiza (Computer Scientist)
- Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer)
- Daniel Dotse (Lead for Ghana)
- Davido (Musician)
- Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA Foundation)
- Diamond Platnumz (Musician)
- DJ Neptune (Disc Jockey)
- Dorcas Wangira (Citizen TV)
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (OAP)
- Eddy Kenzo (Musician)
- Edith Brou (Blogger)
- Edith Kimani (DW)
- Emma Inamutila Theofelus (Deputy Minister, ICT, Namibia)
- Emtithal Mahmoud (Activist)
- Fadzayi Mahere (Spokesperson, MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe)
- Fatoumata Bâ (Janngo)
- Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies)
- Gregory Rockson (mPharma)
- Habila Malgwi (Global Citizen Forum)
- Hadeel Osman (Fashion Revolution)
- Ilwad Elman (Elman Peace and Human Rights Center)
- Innoss’B (Musician)
- Javnyuy Joybert (Speaker)
- Joeboy (Musician)
- Joel Nanauka (Speaker)
- John Obidi (Speaker)
- Karl Kugelmann (Model)
- Kiki Mordi (Journalist)
- Kuami Eugene (Musician)
- Lamin Darboe (National Youth Council, Gambia)
- Lelise Neme (Ethiopian Investment Commission)
- Master KG (Musician)
- Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)
- Melene Rossouw (Women Lead Movement)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa)
- Nelson Kwaje (Defy Hate Now)
- Nermine Sfar (Dancer)
- Ngombe Tamaris (Collectif Entre Elles)
- Nisreen Elsaim (UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change)
- Njugush (Comedian)
- Odunayo Eweniyi (PiggyVest)
- Ogutu Okudo (SpringRock Group)
- Ola Brown (Flying Doctors)
- Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave)
- Orondaam Otto (Slum2School)
- Paula Ingabire (Minister, ICT and Innovation, Rwanda)
- Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
- Qabale Duba (Qabale Duba Foundation)
- Rachel Sibande (mHub)
- Rediet Abebe (Computer Scientist)
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
- Sandrine Umutoni (Imbuto Foundation)
- Satta Sheriff (Action for Justice and Human Rights)
- Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab)
- Simi (Musician)
- Siya Kolisi (Rugby Player)
- Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV)
- Stonebwoy (Musician)
- Takele Uma Banti ((Minister, Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia)
- Temie Giwa Tubosun (LifeBank)
- Thando Thabethe (OAP)
- Theo Baloyi (Bathu Shoes)
- Thuso Mbedu (Artist)
- Tumi Sole (CountyDuty)
- Umra Omar (Safari Doctors)
- Vanessa Nakate (Climate Justice Activist)
- Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves (Minister, Finance, Angola)
- Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)
- Vusi Thembekwayo (Speaker)
- Wala’a Essam al-Boushi (Minister, Youth and Sport, Sudan)
- Yawa Hansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders)