Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards’ “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

Ahead of African Union’s annual Africa Youth Day celebration, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards have released the 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans list for 2020 and some of your favorite personalities including Burna Boy, Simi, Davido, Peace Hyde, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kiki Mordi, Joeboy, Broda Shaggi, DJ Neptune, Ola Brown, Asisat Ohsoala, Adebola Williams, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and many more are on the list.

The list which includes 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries was curated to “recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in diverse fields.” Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, “the 2020 list features young people pursuing various interests intended to put the name of the continent on the globe through selfless sacrifices and spirited leadership”. He also stated that “young people are motivated by the stories of these young achievers who continue to take a lead amid a global pandemic.”

Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished young African.

View the full list below: