#EndSARS Protests: International Criminal Court begins Inquiry into Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

Watch the First Episode of Funmi Iyanda's New Talk Show "Public Eye"

Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards' “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

Everything We Know About Pelumi Onifade's Death | #JusticeForPelumi

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Style & Beauty Stories You Need To Get Into This Week

Highlights of Tuesday’s Sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on SARS

"I am Grateful to be Recovering Safely" - Jeannie Mai is Leaving "Dancing With The Stars" for this Reason

Things You Should Know About the Attempts for a Social Media Bill

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sarah Langa, MoCheddah, Ink Balogun, More

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The International Criminal Court has confirmed to BBC that a preliminary examination into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria is being conducted.

Following the clamor of Nigerian citizens for the ICC to look into the alleged crimes against humanity perpetrated in the state, the ICC has said the preliminary examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met”.

For weeks, thousands of Nigerians assembled in peaceful protests across many states in the country against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and harassments of innocent citizens by members of the Nigerian Police force. The protests, however, took a turn for the worse as protesters were met with more violence, the height of which was the Lekki Massacre in which men of the Armed Forces allegedly opened fire on protesters, killing and maiming many.

According to BBC, The ICC has said that it would “make findings of the preliminary examination public.”

