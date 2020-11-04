Everything We Know About Pelumi Onifade’s Death | #JusticeForPelumi

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In light of the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality protests, nothing is more disheartening than having more cases of youths being detained by law enforcement officials only to later wind-up dead.

Recently, a Pelumi Onifade was shot dead “in the custody of the Lagos State Task Force led by Yinka Egbeyemi“, according to SaharaReporters.

The 20-year-old who worked with Gboa TV was reportedly arrested on October 24 by policemen at Abattoir, Oko Oba area of Agege, while on official duty. A member of Pelumi’s family told SaharaReporters that they had searched for him unavailing, until they heard the sad news of Pelumi’s demise from a senior police officer.

Pelumi went to record the incident of looting at the abattoir as a staff of Gboa TV on Saturday 24/10/2020 only to be arrested by men of the Lagos Task Force and after searching for him aggressively for seven days, we were told that he had been shot dead and his body deposited at the morgue.

We are begging them now to release his corpse and explain to us how he died. Why was he arrested at Agege, only for us to be told that his corpse is at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue. They just wasted the boy for no reason.

More details was shared by a twitter reporter who wrote that,

On 24th of October 2020, there was a crowd in a compound at Oko-oba, Agege. Onifade Pelumi and his colleague were sent as media personnels to know what exactly was going on in that area. While in an interview with the residents, they said ”we are hungry, we want this soldiers to leave so we can carry our food, this food is for Covid-19”. Apparently, they believed the Covid-19 was stored in a warehouse close to the compound.

During the interview Taskforce Officers came with cutlasses, throwing bottles and shooting live bullets as they attack the crowd. Out of fear, the crowd including Onifade Pelumi ran for their lives. In a short while, his colleague saw that Pelumi Onifade had already been injured and was being carried by 4 Taskforce Officers into their Van(Black Maria), his colleague tried to defend him showing his ID Card and making them understand that he was putting on a GBOAH TV jacket, they threatened him with a cutlass and cocked their Gun at him.

A thorough search was conducted from Police Stations to Prisons all over Lagos State for 4days (Saturday 24th to Tuesday 27th) after which a ‘Missing Person’ Graphics was shared across all social media platforms to aid the search of Onifade Pelumi which went viral.

That same evening of Tuesday 27th of October, the head of Taskforce Lagos State called, saying he saw the post, and they agreed to meet on wednesday 28th of October at the State Headquarters, Ikeja, After the meeting with task force, the officer that led the squad said that they arrested 5 people at the Ministry of Agriculture Abattoir, Oko-Oba, Agege, but 1 person died and they have dumped his corpse at Ikorodu Mortuary. They scheduled a meeting for Thursday to confirm if his name was in the list of those arrested, If not they will go to the mortuary at Ikorodu to confirm. Due to the public holiday on Thursday the appointment was rescheduled for Friday. On Friday Morning they got to Ikorodu and behold it was Pelumi Onifade’s Corpse.

WE ARE NOT AGAINST THE POLICE, POLICE REFORM IS A FIGHT IN THE COUNTRY. AT AGE 20, HE WAS THE BREAD WINNER OF HIS FAMILY THAT CONSIST OF HIS FATHER, MOTHER AND 2 JUNIOR SISTERS, RESPONSIBLE IN HIS CHURCH AND ALSO A MEMBER OF THE BOYS BRIGADE. THE YOUTH IN THE COMMUNITY ARE ASKING FOR THESE 4 POINTS AGENDA

  • WHOEVER PULLED THE TRIGGER MUST BE IDENTIFIED AND PROSECUTED ACCORDINGLY
  • IN THE ABSENCE OF THE CULPRIT, THE PERSON WHO LED THE SQUAD MUST BE HELD RESPONSIBLE AND PROSECUTED.
  • THE FAMILY OF ONIFADE PELUMI SHOULD BE COMPENSATED
  • WE DEMAND A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT AND LAGOS STATE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

Nigerians have since joined Pelumi’s family to express their hurt and to demand #JusticeforPelumi

Photo Credit: @Bopzaddy

