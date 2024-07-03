BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Affordable, Unique and Quality Jewelries From Caven Accessories

Hey BNers,

For the June edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Caven Accessories| @accessoriesbycaven is our June #BNShareYourHustle feature.

Caven Accessories is a Nigerian-owned jewellery brand and a fashion store for classy, urban, and fashion-forward-minded individuals. The brand’s mission is to provide affordable, unique pieces without compromising on quality and to be the leading accessory vendor catering to everyone regardless of style, age, and class.

The company started as a jewellery store but has expanded to other accessories such as bags, shoes, RTW, and more. Caven Accessories retails unique, stylish, and statement accessories tailored to meet individuals of different styles, preferences, and budgets. The brand also has a standard of delivering the best quality jewellery and giving customers value for their money.

Caven Accessories is known for their non-tarnish, high-quality jewellery and fashionable accessories that would make you the centre of attention. They offer customers the option of either shopping online through their social media platforms, such as Instagram with the handle @Accessoriesbycaven or on TikTok at @cavenaccessories.

There is also the option of a walk-in store, which is located in the heart of Lekki.

