Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Affordable, Unique and Quality Jewelries From Caven Accessories

BN TV Career

"I Stay True To Who I Am" - Ope Makinwa on Career Switches & Staying Positive on "Omon's Couch"

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career

Ifeanyi Abraham's Tips on "How to Network Your Way to the Top" | Watch 'Road to Success'

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

BN TV Career Inspired

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

BN TV Career Living

Tonye Faloughi-Ekezi Shares Her Inspiring Story of Motherhood & Advocacy on "Crushing on My Girlfriends" Podcast

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

BN TV Career Style

African Fashion Shines! Watch Andrea Iyamah & Veekee James on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Affordable, Unique and Quality Jewelries From Caven Accessories

Avatar photo

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers,

For the June edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Caven Accessories| @accessoriesbycaven is our June #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

Caven Accessories is a Nigerian-owned jewellery brand and a fashion store for classy, urban, and fashion-forward-minded individuals. The brand’s mission is to provide affordable, unique pieces without compromising on quality and to be the leading accessory vendor catering to everyone regardless of style, age, and class.

The company started as a jewellery store but has expanded to other accessories such as bags, shoes, RTW, and more. Caven Accessories retails unique, stylish, and statement accessories tailored to meet individuals of different styles, preferences, and budgets. The brand also has a standard of delivering the best quality jewellery and giving customers value for their money.

Caven Accessories is known for their non-tarnish, high-quality jewellery and fashionable accessories that would make you the centre of attention. They offer customers the option of either shopping online through their social media platforms, such as Instagram with the handle @Accessoriesbycaven or on TikTok at @cavenaccessories.

There is also the option of a walk-in store, which is located in the heart of Lekki.

Instagram

TikTok

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian

Mfonobong Inyang: Profound Thoughts That Can Move The Needle In The Second Half

Chaste Inegbedion: Building Wellness Strategies for Employees Contributes to Thriving Workplaces

Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: How Do We Preserve The Legacy of Our Women Heroes?
css.php