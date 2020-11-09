Uche Pedro named among Mode Men Magazine’s 60 Most Influential Nigerians

Big news BellaNaijarians!

Premium men’s lifestyle magazine Mode Men has named BellaNaija’s Founder/CEO, Uche Pedro, amongst the 60 most influential people in Nigeria and we can’t thank you, our lovely BNers, enough for your consistent love and support.

Following a mini digital release on October 1st to mark Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary, the magazine has released its full Independence Edition, after it’s print version was delayed amidst the #EndSars protests and uncertainties.

With the President of the African Development Bank Group, Adewunmi Adesina as the front cover personality, this edition celebrates Nigeria and the 60 most influential Nigerians which includes Aliko Dangote, Taiwo Afolabi, Herbert Wigwe, Jim Ovia, Segun Awosanya, Ibukun Awosika, Mo Abudu, Falz, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Olu Akpata and Ikorodu Bois.

Still celebrating Nigeria at 60, the magazine also listed Nigeria’s 60 most beautiful women from 1960 to date, stating that “while this is a subjective list, you will agree everyone on the list is drop dead gorgeous.”

The edition is full of fashion pages, inspiring articles as well features on health, sports and all that’s important to a modern man.