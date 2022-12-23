Brandcom Awards Celebrates Dettol, Harpic, and Mortein on Their Outstanding Achievements for 2022

Connect with us

Published

12 hours ago

 on

The Reckitt Nigeria brands Dettol, Harpic, and Mortein had an outstanding night at the 2022 Brandcom Awards, as the company, got multiple recognitions winning in three different award categories, Dettol” as the “Most outstanding Disinfectant Brand of the year, “Mortein” as the “Most outstanding Insecticide Brand of the year, and Harpic” as the Most outstanding Toilet Cleaning Brand of the year.

Brandcom Awards celebrates the exploits and achievements of brands, agencies, and notable players who have gone the extra mile to impact the industry. The award is also designed to be the most credible and prestigious platform recognizing, rewarding and inspiring agencies, brands, and individuals in the marketing and communications industry in Nigeria.

The award ceremony held in Lagos witnessed the best of the best in the marketing communication industry in Nigeria had in attendance captains of industries, Regulatory Bodies, Brands, Agencies, and individuals from various sectors.

Speaking about the awards, Marketing Director, Tanzim Rezwan, thanked the organizers of the award, saying it was an honor for 3 of Reckitt’s biggest brands to be recognized as ‘Nigeria’s Brand of the year’ in their respective categories, and promised that the organization would continue to deliver the best and most innovative products to its consumers.

“Winning these categories of awards among other brands is a very significant honor as this reflects Reckitt’s compass where we strive for excellence and put our consumers and people first. Reckitt will continue to deliver the best products which consumers have come to know us for over the years.” Tanzim said.

Also speaking at the awards ceremony, the Convener of Brandcom Awards, Joshua Ajayi, Publisher of Brand Communicator Magazine said,

“Together we have started a positive narrative that has propelled the growth of this industry. We are indeed happy at Brandcom to have taken up the challenge of creating a respectable platform that recognizes and reward excellence in this brand industry.”

Reckitt Brands equally clinched top positions at the 2022 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence.

The brands got awards in the following categories: CSR or Social Impact Campaign of the year for the Dettol School Hygiene Program and Legacy Brand of the Year for Dettol.

