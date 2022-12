On December 18, 2022, Adekunle Gold rolled back the years with a thrilling performance at the Catch Me If You Can Lagos concert.

The Afrobeats singer performed “My Life” and “Pick Up,” both from his debut album “Gold,” as well as “Ire” and “Damn, Delilah,” both from his sophomore album, “About 30.”

Watch our favorite moments from the show below: