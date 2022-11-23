Connect with us

First Look at the Redesigned 1000, 500 & 200 Naira Notes

5 hours ago

The Central Bank of Nigeria and President Buhari have unveiled the new look of the redesigned 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes.

The ₦1000 note has a blue look, ₦500 in green, and ₦200 in red. The apex bank said it will redesign the notes after every five to eight year.

Check out the new look:

