First Look at the Redesigned 1000, 500 & 200 Naira Notes



The Central Bank of Nigeria and President Buhari have unveiled the new look of the redesigned 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes.

The ₦1000 note has a blue look, ₦500 in green, and ₦200 in red. The apex bank said it will redesign the notes after every five to eight year.

Check out the new look:

President Muhammadu Buhari launches the newly redesigned Naira Notes at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/LieMvYl87e — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 23, 2022