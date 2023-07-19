Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspirations? Check These Out | WATCH

Connect with us

Beauty

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians,

Barbie is all the rave right now and if you’re looking to get onboard the trendy makeup looks, this post is for you.

Pretty bad Black Barbies across the globe have been churning out stunning Barbie-themed looks in anticipation of the upcoming Barbie movie featuring pronounced pink blushes for a more-youthful elegance. Hit the ▶ buttons below for inspos, tips and tricks from some of our favourite beauty content creators:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Lucky (@florencelucky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedunmola (@roffy_babs)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomiwa. (@tomiwarodia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY MUNGAI BEAUTY💎 (@msmercc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TATIANE ALVES (@tatianealvesig)

The Barbie movie is set to premiere in Nigeria tomorrow   Thursday, 20th July 2023, at Filmhouse Cinemas. Have you gotten your ticket?

